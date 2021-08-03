Bistro No 4 in East Boldon

No.4 Bar & Bistro in East Boldon has been awarded a Tripadvisor award for their service to the hospitality industry.

Owner, Danielle McCann, 35 from East Boldon has only owned the bistro for two years, much of which it has been closed due to the pandemic, and has praised her team and their customers for their unconditional support.

The Travellers’ Choice Award, which recognises the top 10% in the country, is based on a years’ reviews from Tripadvisor visitors.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kanika Soni, Chief Commercial Officer at Tripadvisor said: “I know the past year has been extremely challenging for tourism businesses. What has impressed me is how businesses adapted to these challenges, implementing new cleanliness measures, adding social distancing guidelines, and utilising technology to prioritise guest safety.

"The Travellers’ Choice Awards highlight the places that are consistently excellent - delivering quality experiences time and time again even while navigating changing customer expectations and new ways of working. Based on a full year of reviews from customers, this award speaks to the great service and experience you provided guests in the midst of a pandemic.”

During the pandemic, No.4 Bar & Bistro as well as their sister venue, La Vina Café in Cleadon took on many challenges, yet still managed to take time out to help the elderly and vulnerable with a free lunch service, to those in need as well as offering take-away and delivery services of meals throughout the week.

On receiving the award, Danielle said to the bistro’s social media followers:“We are so proud to announce that we have been presented with a 'Travellers' Choice Award 2021' from Tripadvisor. This means we are in the top 10% of restaurants, worldwide for Tripadvisor reviews. We can't thank you all enough for your support over the last year, it means the world to us and our task now is to provide the same excellent experience on an evening, as we’ll be opening up as a wine bar and bistro, from October this year.”

No.4 currently serves food 10am-4pm Monday, Wednesday through until Saturday, but plans are underway to sell small plates and open as a wine bar from autumn.