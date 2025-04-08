Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There’s early doors kebabs and the promise of being home just after 9pm on the cards as a new daytime clubbing event launches.

Daytime clubbing at Ramside Hall Hotel | Submitted

Being home by a respectable hour is the new staying out late with daytime clubbing events becoming hugely popular.

Ramside Hall Hotel is the latest venue to offer one of the events with its own take on the trend.

Lights Out by 9pm will offer a club night with a difference – non-stop club classics, disco ball dancers and an appearance from The Glowbot - but without the late finish.

The event – which is being held on Saturday, May 24 -will kick off at 4pm where guests will get straight into the party spirit with a meet and greet with the Ramside showgirls.

Then for the next five hours there’s the opportunity to dance the early evening away with iconic club anthems.

The additional good news is there’s no need to queue at the end of the night in the takeaway either, as everyone’s post night out favourite food – a kebab – will be dished up at 8pm.

The Glowbot will be at the event | Submitted

The evening will end at 9pm, ensuring that everyone can get home at a decent hour, but have had the full night out experience.

Tickets for the event are £18.95 a person, available via the website at www.ramsidehallhotel.co.uk

Lights Out by 9pm is just one of the many events on offer at the hotel.

Future events also include Party and Pillow taking place on Saturday, April 26

The evening comprises a two course dinner and disco party night at £19.95 per person or, for anyone who wants to keep the party going and not worry about getting home, there’s the option for the Party and Pillow package.

This includes the dinner and disco but also an overnight stay in a classic bedroom from £189 per couple.

Booking for both events can be made online or by calling the hotel on 0191 386 5282.