Durham’s Faru restaurant scoops national award for its service

The team behind Durham’s Michelin-recommended restaurant is celebrating after winning a national award.

Durham's Faru was voted Front of House Team of the Year at The Staff Canteen Awards and owners Laura and Jake Siddle say they are delighted with the accolade.

Laura and Jake Siddle at the awards | Submitted

Faru, in Silver Street, was the only restaurant from the North East to be shortlisted for the national awards, which are both nominated and voted for by members of the public.

"For front of house to get recognised is great," said Laura. "People come to a restaurant and look at the food as the epitome of their dining experience. For us, we deliver our best service and we try to engage as much as possible, so to be recognised amongst the chefs is also great."

The husband-and-wife team employ a team of 12, who are all trained in delivering high quality food and service.

Jake’s tasting menus reflect the ever-changing seasons, with dishes such as Whitby-caught crab mixed with crème fraiche, pickled kohlrabi and fresh lovage, inside a crispy pastry cylinder, served with lovage emulsion, earl grey bergamot gel, pickled lemon discs and nasturtiums.

Laura and the front-of-house team work with Jake and his chefs to pair speciality wines from around the world with the ingredients of the dishes on the five and 10-course tasting menus.

“We meticulously pay attention to every detail. When Jake introduces a new dish on the menu, we look at all aspects of the flavour profile to ensure the accompanying drinks work on the palate.

“It’s not just about coming to enjoy amazing food; it’s the whole experience,” said Laura, who travels to independent vineyards around the globe to ensure the drinks she and the team offer also tell a story to diners.

Cocktails are also crafted using advanced culinary techniques, such as the Banana Old Fashioned.

“It’s our take on a classic old fashioned and features Buffalo Trace bourbon which we combine with light Muscovado sugar. We smoke bananas for six hours, then infuse them into a sugar syrup,” explained Laura.

Faru, which was included in the Michelin Guide just eight months after opening its doors, also offers guests a Sunday lunch menu as well as a new £40, three-course menu.

The Staff Canteen Awards, which are now in their fourth year, shine a light on hospitality’s finest across eight categories. An awards ceremony was held at London’s Scotland House earlier this month.