Durham Restaurant Week returns - with deals from £5

Durham Restaurant Week will return from August 23- 30, 2024, and diners can get their teeth stuck into plenty of cheap deals.

Forty venues across the city have signed up for the event, offering diners £5, £10, £15, £20 and £25 meal deals - as well as a variety of other offers which have been specifically put together for what is one of Durham’s most anticipated events in the social calendar.

New venues across the city which have signed up to take part include Isla by Coarse, Notch, Jozef’s Riverside Bar and Restaurant and Café at The Quarter.

Organisers Durham BID host Restaurant Week twice a year, to help support the hospitality sector during quieter periods.

Paul Howard, Durham BID manager, said: “Our city has become a dining destination offering everything from fine dining tasting menus to casual concepts, small plates and food from around the world.

“After working closely with the businesses here in the city centre, we made the decision to move the second restaurant week from early October to August, to help offer further support to the hospitality sector.

“We hope people come and enjoy the variety of cuisines Durham has to offer.”

Foodie favourites such as Rio Brazilian Steakhouse, Fat Hippo, The Boatclub and Tomahawk Steakhouse, Coarse, The Food Pit and many more have signed up and as well as bargain burgers and burritos, visitors will be able to tuck into Coarse’s tasting menu on a lunchtime.

Coarse owners, head chef Ruari MacKay, his partner Gemma, the manager, and director Craig Lappin-Smith, opened a sister restaurant, Isla by Coarse, in North Road, in June.

The breakfast, brunch and small plates venue, which has had huge success so far, is also participating in Restaurant Week.

“We have had such an incredible response from people since opening the doors to Isla by Coarse – and are delighted that both our venues are taking part in Durham Restaurant Week. It’s always a huge success for us.”

It’s also the first time that Notch – which serves American-style BBQ food and small plates – is taking part.

Dan Stafford, one of the co-owners, said: “It’s been great to have the support from everyone that has visited us since we opened our doors on Elvet Bridge earlier this year.

“We hope to see regular and new customers during Restaurant Week – it’s a great campaign for the city and a top opportunity for people who may not have visited us already to come and try out our food and drinks.”

For a full list of participating businesses, visit: https://www.lifeindurham.co.uk/restaurant-week/