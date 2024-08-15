Durham Restaurant Week returns - with deals from £5

By Katy Wheeler

Lifestyle Editor

Published 15th Aug 2024, 11:41 BST
Updated 15th Aug 2024, 12:13 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Durham Restaurant Week will return from August 23- 30, 2024, and diners can get their teeth stuck into plenty of cheap deals.

Forty venues across the city have signed up for the event, offering diners £5, £10, £15, £20 and £25 meal deals - as well as a variety of other offers which have been specifically put together for what is one of Durham’s most anticipated events in the social calendar.

Durham Restaurant Week returns Durham Restaurant Week returns
Durham Restaurant Week returns | collage

New venues across the city which have signed up to take part include Isla by Coarse, Notch, Jozef’s Riverside Bar and Restaurant and Café at The Quarter.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Organisers Durham BID host Restaurant Week twice a year, to help support the hospitality sector during quieter periods.

Paul Howard, Durham BID manager, said: “Our city has become a dining destination offering everything from fine dining tasting menus to casual concepts, small plates and food from around the world.

“After working closely with the businesses here in the city centre, we made the decision to move the second restaurant week from early October to August, to help offer further support to the hospitality sector.

“We hope people come and enjoy the variety of cuisines Durham has to offer.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Foodie favourites such as Rio Brazilian Steakhouse, Fat Hippo, The Boatclub and Tomahawk Steakhouse, Coarse, The Food Pit and many more have signed up and as well as bargain burgers and burritos, visitors will be able to tuck into Coarse’s tasting menu on a lunchtime.

New restaurant, Isla, in North Road is among those taking part New restaurant, Isla, in North Road is among those taking part
New restaurant, Isla, in North Road is among those taking part | Sunderland Echo

Coarse owners, head chef Ruari MacKay, his partner Gemma, the manager, and director Craig Lappin-Smith, opened a sister restaurant, Isla by Coarse, in North Road, in June.

The breakfast, brunch and small plates venue, which has had huge success so far, is also participating in Restaurant Week.

“We have had such an incredible response from people since opening the doors to Isla by Coarse – and are delighted that both our venues are taking part in Durham Restaurant Week. It’s always a huge success for us.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It’s also the first time that Notch – which serves American-style BBQ food and small plates – is taking part.

Dan Stafford, one of the co-owners, said: “It’s been great to have the support from everyone that has visited us since we opened our doors on Elvet Bridge earlier this year.

“We hope to see regular and new customers during Restaurant Week – it’s a great campaign for the city and a top opportunity for people who may not have visited us already to come and try out our food and drinks.”

For a full list of participating businesses, visit: https://www.lifeindurham.co.uk/restaurant-week/

Related topics:DurhamRestaurantFood

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.