Dry January - where to enjoy alcohol free 'mocktails' across Sunderland this month

Dry January is used for people to kickstart the year with an additional health boost, and there are plenty of places across Sunderland where anyone looking to participate can still enjoy themselves in and around Sunderland thanks to a series of mocktails from bars across the city.

The benefits of staying sober range from better sleep patterns to better skin and a better financial position according to alcoholchange.com, who promote the Dry January campaign, and these are some of the places across Sunderland where you can still catch up with friends without the need for alcohol.

Major social sites are ideal for anyone not wanting to drink this month with both The Palm, just off Wessington Way, and The Stack in Seaburn both offering alcohol free cocktails throughout the year. On the north bank of the Wear, Wildernest at The Palm has a menu with a decent selection of mocktails, many of which cost less than £6 including a strawberry colada, raspberry and almond swing and an apple and ginger mojito.

There are plenty of mocktail options across Sunderland this Dry January (Photo by JACK TAYLOR/AFP via Getty Images).

Over at the Stack, they have some sober twists on old cocktail classics courtesy of the ‘Yolo’ bar at the site. Options include virgin apple mojitos and a virgin pornstar martini, complete with a shot of lemonade rather than the traditional champagne or prosecco.

Elsewhere in the city, Ps and Qs on Tunstall Road offer mocktails which are made on request for just £4 as an alternative to the wide ranging cocktail menu the bar also offers to those who are still drinking in the opening weeks of 2022.

Poetic License Bar on Roker Terrace has four options for those looking to stay sober. Prices at the seafront spot range from £3.55 for Watermelon and Elderflower Slush to £4.95 for a Blue Sparkle drink.

Another cheap option comes from the wildly popular Ttonic in the city centre, where their cocktail menu includes five mocktail options with no drink costing more than £4. The bar also promise two for one deals on all cocktails between 5:00pm and 8:00pm.

