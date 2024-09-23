Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mighty Slice, high-protein cheesecake creators, has teamed up with Airtasker, local services marketplace, to offer the sweetest job on earth: getting paid £250 to eat cheesecake.

If you've ever wanted to turn your love for this creamy delight into a paying side hustle, now’s your chance.

Mighty Slice have posted on Airtasker the platform that connects people who need tasks done (Posters) with people who have the time and skills to do them (Taskers), looking for cake connoisseurs to complete the indulging task of taste-testing these delicious treats!

The Post titled ‘Sweetest Task on Earth: Get Paid £250 to Eat Cheesecake’ goes on to say, ‘We’re looking to pay someone £250 to indulge in our delicious, high-protein cheesecakes crafted by expert patisserie chefs, sampling Caramelised Biscuit, Cookies ‘N’ Cream, and Creamy Strawberry Cheesecake, to then help us bake up our next flavor ideas.

‘We aren’t looking for the next Paul Hollywood or Mary Berry, but you should have a passion for cheesecake, be known as the one with the ‘sweet tooth’, and always be that person at dinner reaching for the dessert menu. The three-hour tasting session will take place in London this October’.

Tasker taste buds are beginning to tingle on the Airtasker platform with people jumping to take on the task. One tasker, Lynn H, posted “oh my goodness this task was made for me! Me and cheesecake are soulmates! Another tasker named Oleksandra comments, “I have a culinary degree, a sweet tooth, tolerance to lactose and endless love and appetite for cheesecakes”.

Tim Fung, the Founder and CEO of Airtasker, comments, “We all have a weak spot for sweet treats over at Airtasker, so when Mighty Slice tuned to our marketplace to get this task done, we were absolutely thrilled. It highlights the creative and awesome tasks people are happy to post on the platform, aside from the typical home related jobs like DIY projects, painting, gardening, furniture assembly, cleaning and removals to name a few.

Sasha McCabe, Sales & Marketing Manager, at Mighty Slice comments, “We wanted to create a dream job for cheesecake lovers, and by using a skilled marketplace platform, we could tap into a diverse community of passionate individuals.

“As we constantly explore innovative ways to create high-protein treats, we wanted to engage everyday Brits to join us on the flavour creation journey – and what better way to do that than tapping into a marketplace where thousands of people have spare time to lend and can earn cash in return!”

Four Taskers will be selected to complete the task, and each receives £250. The criteria for selection include:

Level of culinary experience

Types of protein sweet treats they have tried

A compelling explanation of why they should be chosen for the job

A sentence expressing their love for cheesecake

To apply for this dream task, visit www.airtasker.com by 11th October 2024.