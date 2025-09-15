Double Cheeseburger Day: 16 of the best places in the North East

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 15th Sep 2025, 11:19 BST
Updated 15th Sep 2025, 11:29 BST

We are spoilt for choice in the North East for a burger.

If you’re in the mood for a burger, then you are blessed for options right across the North East - especially on Double Cheeseburger Day (September 15).

The day looks to celebrate all things to do with a double cheeseburger, whether it is simply complemented with sauce or tops with things like bacon and onion rings.

Whether you’re looking for a restaurant or a takeaway, there is something for everyone on this list.

These are some of the best places in the North East for a burger, according to Google reviews.

1. Best North East burgers for Double Cheeseburger Day

These are some of the best places in the North East for a burger, according to Google reviews. | NationalWorld/Google Maps

Burger Drop, on Whitley Road, in Whitley Bay, has a 4.8* rating from 354 Google reviews.

2. Burger Drop, Whitley Bay

Burger Drop, on Whitley Road, in Whitley Bay, has a 4.8* rating from 354 Google reviews. | National World

Friez & Burgz, on Shields Road, in Byker, has a 4.8* rating from 286 Google reviews.

3. Friez & Burgz, Byker

Friez & Burgz, on Shields Road, in Byker, has a 4.8* rating from 286 Google reviews. | Google Maps

Burger Drop, on Derwent Street, in Sunderland, has a 4.8* rating from 204 Google reviews.

4. Burger Drop, Sunderland

Burger Drop, on Derwent Street, in Sunderland, has a 4.8* rating from 204 Google reviews. | National World

