Discounted RIO and more as Durham Restaurant Week returns

From discounts at RIO to the chance to try out some new additions at a bargain price, Durham Restaurant Week returns this week.

Running from Friday, October 3 to Friday, October 10, the event will see more than 30 businesses serve up offers – from coffee and cake for £5 to tapas sharers and fine dining menus.

Organised by Durham BID, the week is all about showcasing the city’s ever-increasing food and drink scene.

Paul Howard, Durham BID Manager, said: "Durham Restaurant Week is one of the most popular events in the city calendar. It’s a fantastic opportunity for people to explore Durham’s brilliant food and drink venues, enjoy great value meals, and support our local businesses. We can’t wait to welcome everyone back for another successful year."

Durham Restaurant Week has grown year on year, attracting thousands of diners into the city centre and shining a spotlight on Durham as a destination for food and drink.

Highlights include the chance to tuck into tasting menus at some of the city’s hottest fine-dining spots such as Faru, Coarse and FIIK, as well as two courses for £15 at Fat Hippo, Fusha - which serves up Asian cuisine - Marco Pierre White Steakhouse and Grill and many more.

Rio Brazilian Steakhouse, which offers an authentic Brazilian Churrasco dining experience, has a £19.95 lunch menu and £29.95 evening menu.

Revolution is offering 25% off the total bill, and Italian restaurant Coviello is offering a cheese and charcuterie board, with six, 70ml glasses of wine for £40.

New additions this year include Veeno, the Italian wine bar and kitchen, which recently opened its doors at The Riverwalk, as well as Tia’s Mexican, a much-loved Durham favourite now under new ownership, which is serving up its popular Tex-Mex dishes as part of the event.

Dan Lewis, co-owner of Veeno with his wife Donna, said: "We have literally just opened the doors to Veeno in Durham and have been overwhelmed with the response.

“Not only have we had an influx of visitors come to try our new venue, which takes you on a taste bud tour of Sicily, but the whole Durham community has been super supportive - and we can’t wait to take part in our first Durham Restaurant Week."

For full details of participating venues and offers, visit: https://www.lifeindurham.co.uk/restaurant-week/