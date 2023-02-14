Dine in romantic style on Valentine’s Day this year
Valentine’s Day is getting closer and you may be thinking of taking that special someone in your life out for a romantic meal, but where do you take them?
A new survey has revealed the most affordable Michelin-approved UK restaurants to enjoy St Valentine’s romantic meals.
New research – by the money experts at ABC Finance – analysed affordability information for the UK restaurants which have been granted a Michelin star, or have been awarded a ‘Bib Gourmand’ or ‘Green Star’ in the online guide.
Analysing the restaurants which either have been granted a Michelin star, or been awarded the Bib Gourmand (best value for money restaurants – offering a three course meal at a reasonable price) or Green Star (an annual award which highlights restaurants at the forefront of the industry when it comes to their sustainable practices) in the online guide, the research focused on the restaurants which were ranked either ‘on a budget’ (£) or ‘moderate spend’ (££), totalling 49 restaurants in total across the UK and Ireland.
Nine restaurants featured as the ‘most affordable’ options overall, being ranked as ‘on a budget’ (£).
Ordered alphabetically, these included:
Beckford Bottle Shop (Bath, Somerset) – Modern British
Broad Chare (Newcastle, Tyne and Wear) – Traditional British
Chilli Pickle (Brighton, East Sussex) – Indian
El Gato Negro (Manchester, Greater Manchester) – Spanish
Haveli (Ponteland, Northumberland) – Indian
Home (Belfast, Northern Ireland) – Traditional British
Iberico World Tapas (Nottingham, East Midlands) – Mediterranean cuisine
Imad's Syrian Kitchen (Soho, London) – Middle Eastern
Root (Bristol, South West England) – Vegetarian
The findings also revealed the following 13 restaurants as the ‘most affordable’ Michelin (one) star restaurants in the UK. Ordered alphabetically, these included:
Barrafina (Soho, London) – Spanish
Bridge Arms (Bridge, Kent) – Modern British
Casa Fofo (Hackney, London) – Modern cuisine
Jamavar (Mayfair, London) – Indian
Le Champignon Sauvage (Cheltenham, Gloucestershire) – Modern cuisine
Pea Porridge (Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk) – Mediterranean cuisine
Pipe and Glass (South Dalton, East Riding) – Modern British
Sabor (Soho, London) – Spanish
St JOHN (Farringdon, London) – Traditional British
Star Inn at Harome (Harome, North Yorkshire) – Modern British
The Coach (Marlow, Buckinghamshire) – Modern British
Trishna (Marylebone, London) – Indian
Wild Honey St James (St James's, London) – Modern British
Money expert at ABC Finance, Gary Hemming, said to count the pennies consider a takeaway or delivery and added: “Valentine’s Day is the perfect excuse to book a dream date night with your other half.
"However, if your bank balance doesn't agree with spending big bucks, our research has uncovered some of the most affordable Michelin-approved restaurants in the UK, ranging from more casual eats to fine dining.”
For more information on the research, visit: https://abcfinance.co.uk/the-most-affordable-michelin-star-restaurants website.