Countdown on for return of major food festival with Spud Gun loaded fries and more
Chester-le-EATS Food, Drink & Music Festival is gearing up for a weekend of food, drink, live music and more when it returns to Banks Homes Riverside – the home of Durham Cricket – on Saturday 27 and Sunday 28 September.
Festival favourites Spud Gun Loaded Fries, Redheads Mac ‘N’ Cheese, Voodoo Pizza, Kolamba and The Little Poffertje Pancake Shack will be serving up everything from Sri Lankan style cuisine to Dutch pancakes and treats.
They’re just some of the food highlights at the event, which will feature more than 40 traders.
Now in its fourth year, the festival, which runs from 11am to 5pm on both days, is also shining a light on some top North East music talent.
Saturday’s performances promise an eclectic mix of genres, starting with 21-year-old singer-songwriter, Maddy Storey, at 11.30am - followed by the uplifting harmonies of the Rock Choir at 12.30pm and a high-energy showcase from Euphoria Dance Academy at 1pm.
TikTok sensation, Hollie Wild, brings her soulful sound to the stage at 1.15pm before the Rock Choir returns at 2.00pm. Guitarist and singer, Jack Cummings, follows at 2.30pm, with vocalist James Hedley rounding off the day’s music at 3.30pm.
Ythan Sale, Events Manager at Durham Cricket, said: “Chester-le-EATS is set to be a feast for the senses, with an incredible mix of food, drink, music, and live entertainment.
“It’s the perfect way to bring the community together while showcasing the fantastic local talent and flavours our region has to offer.”
Sunday’s line-up kicks off with Irish acoustic singer, David Red, at 11.45am. The music continues with singer-songwriter Dave Lynas at 1pm, guitarist Paul Gray at 2.30pm, and Stephen Wilson closing the festival stage at 3.30pm.
Alongside the music, visitors can enjoy a programme of entertainment, including: funfair rides, The Family Zone provided by Everyone Active, and stilt walkers.
For the full entertainment schedule and more information about the festival, visit: https://www.durhamcricket.co.uk/events/chester-le-eats/