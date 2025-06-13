The French restaurant has launched a meal box service 🍴

Côte Brassiere is now offering Côte At Home, which is luxury food delivered to your door. I was kindly sent a box from Côte to enjoy, which was its Father’s Day premium offering.

The box included food ingredients to make a full meal to feed a family of four, which included meat, plenty of vegetables, a sweet dessert, and four beers. It also came with a recipe guide to how to make the meal to perfection.

I would highly recommend trying Côte At Home as it provides high-quality ingredients that are able to be turned into a substantial meal with ease.

Watch as I showcase every ingredient of the main meal, and how it turned out in the end.