Costa Coffee’s spring menu launched on Thursday March 6

The new menu includes iced coffees, Easter sweet treats, lunch time options and more

The Iced Whipped Lattes are making a permanent return following a successful launch last year

Costa Coffee has unveiled its spring menu for 2025, which includes the return of fan-favourites as well as brand-new additions.

Launched on Thursday March 6, Costa Coffee’s new spring menu includes iced drinks, new syrup flavours, health-boosting shots, savoury food and sweet treats.

The most anticipated launch as part of Costa Coffee’s spring menu is the Iced Whipped Lattes, which were first introduced in the summer of last year and were an instant hit with iced coffee lovers across the UK.

Costa Coffee introduces spring menu for 2025 - including iced coffees, Easter treats and a brand-new syrup | monticellllo - stock.adobe.com

The Iced Whipped Lattes will be available in the flavours Caramel and White Chocolate. Given the previous success and popularity of the Iced Whipped Lattes, Costa Coffee has announced that the iced coffees will become a permanent feature on its menu.

Joining the iced lattes as a new addition to Costa Coffee’s spring menu is Cinnamon Bun syrup, which can be added to any of Costa’s drinks. Costa has recommended trying the syrup alongside a hot or iced latte. The cinnamon syrup will not only be available in stores across the country but at Costa Express machines also.

Costa Coffee is also introducing Innocent’s brand-new 80ml health shots. The health-boosting shots will be available in the flavours Ginger & Turmeric (named Immunity Shot) and Calcium & Apple Cider Vinegar (named Gut Health Shot). From Thursday March 6 until Wednesday April 1, customers can purchase a shot for only £1 with any in-store purchase.

As part of its food and drink selection, Costa Coffee’s spring menu welcomes back previous favourites including the Nacho Chili Cheese & Chicken Toastie, and its Costa Coffee’s Egg Mayo Sandwich.

For those looking for a sweet treat alongside their beverage, Costa Coffee is introducing the brand-new Chocolate and Pistachio Cookie Sandwich, the Strawberry and Vanilla. Welcome returners to Costa Coffee’s sweet range are the Cinnamon Bun and the Triple Chocolate Muffin.

Costa Coffee's Global Food and Beverage Innovation Director, Nishant Bhatia, said: "Spring is a season of joy, and we’re thrilled to bring this vibrant energy to our menu with fresh flavours and comforting favourites to mark the season.

“From indulgent new treats like the Chocolate and Pistachio Cookie Sandwich to the Nacho Chilli Cheese & Chicken Toastie or our warmly spiced Cinnamon Bun Latte paired with a delicious Cinnamon Bun, every bite and sip adds a touch of springtime magic.

“Whether you’re embracing the fun of Easter gatherings or enjoying the brighter days ahead, our Spring menu is here to make each moment more special.”

For more information on Costa Coffee’s new spring menu, please visit its website for more details.