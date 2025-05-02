Coming to a sofa near you: make your movie night a blockbuster with Baileys Toffee Popcorn Movie Night, for a limited time only!

Lights, popcorn, action! Baileys has launched a new limited edition flavour: Baileys Toffee Popcorn Movie Night.

Set to be the next star of your movie night, Baileys Toffee Popcorn Movie Night blends buttery sweet caramel aromas with rich Irish Cream (17% ABV) to create a blockbuster new flavour - available to purchase while stocks at participating stores.

Popcorn has been enjoying the limelight recently, from viral popcorn buckets, frozen popcorn trends on TikTok, and growing sales in the UK snack market - as well as streaming drops becoming as big as their theatrical film releases.

So when you next want to bring the drama of the big screen home for an epic movie night, there’s a new treat taking a starring role. Grab your friends, plenty of popcorn, and enjoy a Baileys Toffee Popcorn Movie Night over ice, drizzled over dessert, or in a cocktail. Spoiler alert: it’s delicious.

To celebrate the launch, Baileys have created a new serve to enjoy their latest flavour: Baileys Toffee Popcorn Milkshake Cocktail! First off, blend together milk, ice cream and Baileys until you have your favourite milkshake consistency. Swirl some toffee sauce around a tall glass, then pour in your milkshake, then top it off with a swirl of whipped cream, some toffee sauce, and a handful of popcorn.

Popcorn lovers can also enjoy their Baileys Toffee Popcorn Movie Night treat with an exclusive collaboration with Joe & Seph’s: Baileys Original Irish Cream flavoured popcorn (RRP: £4.00), also available while stocks last. Established in 2010, Joe & Seph’s is a family business based in London that has revolutionised the popcorn market over the last decade with its handmade, air-popped, gourmet popcorn. With a record 100 Great Taste Awards for their diverse range, Joe & Seph’s are officially the best tasting popcorn brand in the UK. More than any other popcorn brand, ever!

Charlotte Gibbon, Director of Gins, Pimms, Baileys and Non-alc at Diageo said, "At Baileys, we're always looking for ways to add a little extra magic to your moments, and we believe Baileys Toffee Popcorn Movie Night is the perfect treat to elevate your next movie night in. Our new flavour offers an exciting way for consumers to enjoy the UK’s most loved spirit, and our Toffee Popcorn Milkshake Cocktail is a delight to drink. Combining the rich, creamy essence of Baileys with the sweet, buttery taste of toffee popcorn, it’s sure to be the star of your evening with loved ones – available now, while stocks last!"

Baileys Toffee Popcorn (RRP £17. 17% ABV) is available to purchase in participating major retailers including ASDA, Waitrose, Sainsbury’s, Co-op, Morrisons, Tesco, Costco, and Amazon. It is only here for a limited time and while stocks last, so grab yours while you can!

Please drink responsibly.