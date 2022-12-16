Coffee shop promising a 'Swedish and Victorian English influence' to open in new Sunderland development

RESINN is to open in the converted stables at The Sheepfolds, near the Stadium of Light, offering homeware, gardenware and gifts, as well as freshly brewed tea and coffee.

The shop is the brainchild of partners Erik Öhrström and Kate Blower - whose interior design skills have seen them transform their Victorian townhouse in Ashbrooke - and is the latest business to sign up to the development when it opens next year.

It will also have a workshop space to host coffee brewing classes and floristry workshops.

Kate said: “The deep rooted history and heritage associated with the stables buildings will provide the perfect platform to deliver our concept to our local area. Fused with Swedish and Victorian English influences, RESINN will introduce a unique, interior-inspired venue to the North East.”

Zinc, a new restaurant from the team behind Route, a Michelin Guide restaurant in Newcastle, will also open in The Sheepfolds, while TV chef Si King

has also confirmed plans to move into the venue when it is expected to open by the end of 2023.

RESINN will create 10 jobs when it opens. Planning permission was granted for the Sheepfolds development in May and it will eventually be connected to the city centre by a new footbridge, providing a pedestrian and cyclist crossing across the River Wear.

