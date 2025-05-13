13 top places to check out for cocktails in Sunderland city centre

To mark World Cocktail Day, on May 13, here’s a round up of some top city centre venues serving up everything from mocktails and mojitos to margaritas.
1. The Botanist, Keel Square
The Botanist is one of the biggest cocktail specialists in the city centre, from options such as blackberry and mint julep in a mini plant pot to watering can sharers, as well as a good range on non-alcohol options. | Sunderland Echo
2. 21 Social, corner of John Street and St Thomas Street
21 Social is the city's newest city centre venue serving up some colourful cocktail options. Housed in the former 808 Bar & Kitchen, they specialise in pizzas and cocktails, as well as community events and being a space for local artists to display and sell their works. | Sunderland Echo
3. The 3 Stories, High Street West
You can pick up cocktails on all three floors of The 3 Stories, but they're a speciality in the top floor Library bar. Make sure to try the Love Heart cocktail, which raises funds for Red Sky Foundation. | Sunderland Echo
4. Space Bar, Waterloo Place
For some of the city's most vibrant cocktails themed around iconic characters like Slimer, head to Space Bar in Waterloo Place. With 30 arcade games, many of which you won’t find elsewhere in the area, next generation consoles and retro games, it's the city’s first dedicated arcade and cocktail bar.
