It may be early September, but Stack Seaburn has already unveiled its festive offerings.

The seafront venue has launched its Christmas party nights, which will take place every Friday and Saturday from 21 November through to 20 December.

The special events are aimed at anyone planning a staff night out or a celebration with friends or family, costing £21.95 per head which includes a food and drink voucher per person.

It means you can order food from across vendors, offering everything from bao buns to pizzas, from burgers to Greek favourites.

The bookings are for a minimum of eight people which includes a reserved table, Christmas crackers and decorations and live entertainment throughout the night.

This includes STACK’s own show, Girls Go Pop tribute act on 22 November, the ever-popular Kroud Karaoke on 12 December and ABBA Fabulous on 20 December.

STACK Seaburn has also added a pre-order option for groups so that drinks can be ready for them, including a beer bucket with 10 bottles for £50.

Large companies or organisations can also opt for full venue hire, where up to 1600 people can be catered for.

Exclusive use includes bespoke food and drink packages and the option to pick the entertainment on offer on the night and is available from Sunday to Thursday.