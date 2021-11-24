Christmas delivery slots in Sunderland 2021: how to book deliveries for Tesco, Sainsbury's, Asda and Morrisons

Christmas presents are being bought and family gatherings are being organised across the country, and Christmas dinners are now available to buy across the country.

But with so much else to organise over the next few weeks, supermarket deliveries can be a saving grace to many, and this Christmas they are in high demand.

But where can you get delivery slots for this Christmas across Sunderland?

The big four supermarkets are now offering Christmas delivery. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Tesco

Slots opened up for the brand’s Delivery Saver scheme on 16th November, with remaining slots available to book online from 23 November.

Tesco have said the delivery and collection dates will run up to and including Christmas Eve for those who want their food extra fresh.

Those who are looking for a better range of options into the future can sign up to the Delivery Saver Scheme for £6.99 per month.

Sainsbury’s

Sainsbury’s have their own delivery scheme; known as the brand’s Delivery Pass, it allows those who pay £7.50 per month to book their order ahead of Christmas right now. Those who do not pay for the pass will need to wait until 30 November.

The supermarket are staggering their opening for slot applications, with slots for 20 December on 30 November, 21 December opening on 1 December, 22 opening on 2 December and 23 December becoming available from 3 December.

Sainsbury’s are not opening slots for Christmas Eve.

Asda

Much like Tesco, Asda now has delivery slots available for £6 in the lead up to Christmas.

Although slots were available up to and including Christmas Eve, many across Sunderland have already been booked and the latest we could find before the big day was the evening of 23 December.

Morrisons

Of the ‘big four’ supermarkets, Morrisons was the last to open up delivery slots for Christmas 2021.

All potential customers across the country can book a slot right now for arrival before 19 December while customers with a Delivery Pass are able to book slots up to and including Christmas Eve.