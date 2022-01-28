Chicken Big Mac: When is the new McDonald's burger coming to the UK and where can you find it across Sunderland?

McDonald’s have announced the release of the Chicken Big Mac as the standout feature of a new set of releases set to be introduced across the UK in February, but when can fast food fans pick up the new item, and where can they get their hands on it?

When will the Chicken Big Mac be available in the UK?

According to McDonald’s, the Chicken Big Mac will be available from stores across the country on Wednesday February 2, but it will only be available for a limited time.

The burger is set to be available on the menu for almost six weeks before being removed on March 15. This introduction comes at the same time as favourites such as the Double Big Mac, Chicken Legend and Mozzarella Dippers are set to be reintroduced to UK branches.

It has already been introduced in countries such as Sweden and Australia and McDonald’s claim it is the most wanted product in the UK.

Where can I get the new Chicken Big Mac?

All 1,300 stores across the UK will be offering the Chicken Big Mac as part of their menu.

All of the McDonald’s branches across Sunderland are below:

High Street West, SR1 3DE

Roker Retail Park, SR6 0DA

Wessington Way: SR5 3NU

Ryhope Road, SR2 0SP

North Moor Road, SR3 1TJ