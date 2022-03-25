Check out this Mother's Day Margarita
With Mother's Day nearly here – why not treat her to this refreshing drink
By Jatinder Dhillon
Friday, 25th March 2022, 8:54 am
Port of Call have rejigged the typical Margarita for Mother's Day.
As temperatures climb, the refreshing drink should help any mother relax and unwind under the sun.
To balance out the acidic kick, they’ve added in a spoon of agave syrup – a vegan, naturally occurring sweetener that looks a bit like honey.
This makes the drink smoother and easier to drink – ideal for any relaxing mother.