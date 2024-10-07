Here’s a melting pot of dishes from 17 countries and continents spanning the world which you can try in the city.
1. Sri Lankan
For a true taste of Sri Lanka - with a kick - head to Sri Ceylon in Whitehall Terrace, Pallion. A real hidden gem, it offers a great menu of Sri Lankan classics like hoppers, coconut rotis, curries and more. It's open for sit-in and takeaway Tuesday to Sunday from 12pm to 8pm.
| Sunderland Echo
2. Vietnam
Vietnam has some of the freshest, most flavoursome food in the world but it was under represented in Sunderland until Pho 179 opened in Waterloo Place in 2023. Recently, the team also took over a neighbouring unit in Blandford Street offering the classic street food banh mi for take away, as well as Vietnamese coffee at Banh Mi 179. | Sunderland Echo
3. Trinidad & Tobago
For a kick of Caribbean flavour head to the Calabash Tree at Sheepfolds Stables. Owner and chef, Ryan McVay, a former firefighter from Washington, grew up enjoying the rich and varied flavours of the Caribbean islands where his mum was born. Coupled with the fact his dad is a former catering lecturer of more than 30 years at Sunderland College, it sparked a love affair with cooking the spices and dishes of Trinidad and Tobago which he turned into his Calabash Tree business. | Sunderland Echo
4. Japan
Visitors to the Buzz Bingo carpark in Pallion can say Konnichiwa to katsu, curry, yakisoba noodles and more thanks to the Arigato food van. Businesswoman Sachi Kotake set up her van in 2023 at the site, which is passed by thousands of people each day on the busy Pallion New Road.
Open Tuesdays to Fridays, she flies the national flag of the land of the rising sun above the van to show she's trading. You can also pick up some great Japanese-inspired ramen dishes at Koji, opposite the Empire theatre. | Sunderland Echo
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.