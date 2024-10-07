4 . Japan

Visitors to the Buzz Bingo carpark in Pallion can say Konnichiwa to katsu, curry, yakisoba noodles and more thanks to the Arigato food van. Businesswoman Sachi Kotake set up her van in 2023 at the site, which is passed by thousands of people each day on the busy Pallion New Road. Open Tuesdays to Fridays, she flies the national flag of the land of the rising sun above the van to show she's trading. You can also pick up some great Japanese-inspired ramen dishes at Koji, opposite the Empire theatre. | Sunderland Echo