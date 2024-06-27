Capri-Sun to bring free sports sessions to UK families.

To celebrate 2024’s ‘Summer of Sport’, from May to August 2024, shoppers purchasing selected packs of Capri-Sun will be able to claim a free sports session in their local area, for children aged 5-16.

The offer will be available nationwide across all major retailers, from supermarkets to local convenience stores, enabling as many shoppers as possible to experience the ‘taste of fun’ this summer.

A series of limited-edition sports characters, brought to life on-pack and through engaging online content, will highlight the range of sports that families can choose to take part in. From netball to swimming, Taekwondo to football, there are over 30 sports to choose from in over 1,500 locations across the country.

Capri-Sun’s latest initiative comes following the launch of the Department of Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS)’s new sports strategy, Get Active, designed to get 2.5 million more children to be physically active by 2030. Supporting this – and with research from community sports charity, StreetGames, finding that two in five are not taking part in sport because they can't afford it – Capri-Sun’s new initiative seeks to make getting out and having active moments of carefree fun more accessible this summer.

To take part in the offer, customers scan the QR code on-pack and visit caprisunsportssession.com. Once they’ve registered their details, they’ll be able to search by either sport or location to choose their sports session. They will then receive a unique voucher with details of how to book.

Anke von Hanstein, Senior Marketing Manager GB&I Capri-Sun said: “Capri-Sun’s goal has always been to create carefree moments, bringing children and families the ‘taste of fun’. But we know that isn’t always so simple, as the cost-of-living soars,

and parents find themselves under increased financial pressure, which in turn can limit opportunities for family togetherness and play. Alongside UK Government initiatives such as the Holiday Activity and Food programme (HAF), and the incredible work the likes of StreetGames and Carnegie UK are doing to shine a light on this important issue, we are proud to be playing our part in bringing sport and smiles to families across the UK.”

Luke Chadwick, Director at Football Fun Factory adds: “We are proud to be partnering with Capri-Sun as part of our ambition to help everyone – from all social and economic backgrounds – into sport and physical activity. Together, we will bring a taste of fun and sport to thousands of families.”

Capri-Sun products included in the offer:

Capri-Sun Orange 200ml 4pk, 8pk, 15pk

Capri-Sun Orange Zero 200ml 4pk, 8pk, 15pk

Capri-Sun Tropical 200ml 4pk, 8pk

Capri-Sun Blackcurrant & Apple 200ml 8pk