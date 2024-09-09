The Sunderland and South Tyneside Branch of CAMRA, the Campaign for Real Ale, is holding its annual beer festival at Beggars Bridge in East Boldon for the second year running.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Beggar's Bridge, East Boldon. | Google Maps

The festival runs from 12pm to 10.30pm, Thursday to Saturday, September 12-14.

For 2024 there will be up to 18 cask conditioned, or real ales served from traditional handpumps.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These have been chosen from breweries rarely seen in this area and representing a number of strengths and styles from as far afield as Bristol and Orkney.

The real ales are complemented by a selection of four modern craft beers.

The line- up is completed by a small selection of real ciders and a perry. Traditional cider is made only from pressed apple juice, not concentrate and perry is made from pears. The cider range includes a tipple from Elvet Cider of Durham and another from Normandy.

The event comes as the Echo’s parent company, National World, runs its Food and Drink Month through September, celebrating all that’s great about our cuisine and beverages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CAMRA beer festivals are organised and run by its members who give up their free time and take time of work to help promote traditional British beer and cider.

There will be a programme of live music each day.

Organisers say: "Whether it's beer, cider or music, there will be something for everyone to enjoy over the tree days of the event."

Entry costs £10 and includes some beer tokens.

A list of beers and ciders as well as the music programme can be found at SST CAMRA Sundfest – Beer and Cider Festival.

Food will be available and Beggars Bridge is at Station Approach close to East Boldon Metro Station.

For more information, contact Steve Drummond on 07799 311358, or Ian Monteith Preston on 07951 648512.