Global fast food chain Burger King has announced a change to its iconic Whopper burger inspired by feedback from fans.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For the first time in years, Burger King have tweaked the recipe for their iconic Whopper burger, promising that the improvements will make the new-and-improved Whopper juicier and tastier than ever.

Still boasting flame-grilled 100% British and Irish beef but now coming packaged in a glazed and fluffier sesame seed bun alongside freshly-cut tomatoes and onions, Burger King have said that the new Whopper is the ‘best-ever tasting Whopper’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burger King has tweaked the recipe for its iconic Whopper burger | National World

What’s more, burger fans can land themselves a free Whopper on Wednesday, March 5 as part of Burger King UK’s ‘Whopper Day’ - a day designed to celebrate ‘flame-licked greatness that brings the magic to every bite’.

To get the free signature burger, customers need to download the Burger King UK app and, for anyone who might prefer to enjoy their free Whopper at home, Burger King UK has also partnered with Uber Eats for the special day, meaning people can get a free burger when they spend a minimum of £20.

"We know our fans love the Whopper, so we've been listening and taking on their feedback to make it taste better than ever,” said Burger King UK’s chief marketing officer, Katie Evans. "And what better way to celebrate than with the return of Whopper Day? Mark your calendars for March 5, head to your local BK, and grab a free Whopper."

Also, be sure not to miss…

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad