Bumper amount of offers on the table for Sunderland Restaurant Week

Sunderland Restaurant Week returns next month with a bumper amount of offers on the table.

The next installment of the popular week takes place from Saturday, September 6 to Sunday, September 14, with a host of new cafes and restaurants joining the initiative and even food from a Michelin-starred chef.

Among the dozens of venues taking part are new additions such as The 3 Stories in High Street West and 21 Social pizza restaurant in John Street.

The 3 Stories is among the new venues taking part | Sunderland Echo

Over at the Stadium of Light, there’s also a chance to enjoy a special experience created by Tommy Banks.

The chef – whose restaurants The Black Swan in Oldstead and Roots in York both hold a Michelin star - has launched 76 Yards at the stadium, a street food-style premium experience which will feature Tommy’s own speciality range of pies.

Those who book for the Sunderland Restaurant Week experience will get the exclusive opportunity to enjoy a unique 76 Yards. The special one-off event will run on Saturday 6 September – the opening day of restaurant week – and run between noon and 3pm.

The new additions join some Sunderland favourites such as Angelo’s, Asiana, Babaji, ENFES, Mexico 70, Koji, The Botanist, Ivy House, Keel Tavern, My Delhi, Port of Call and Rumour Has It who have all signed up again.

You can pick up deals from Mexico 70 | Sunderland Echo

And, on the seafront, 1852 Café and Bistro at the Roker Hotel, Seafood and Steak at STACK Seaburn, NORTH, Goa, The Grand Hotel and Six Pier Point are just some of the Roker and Seaburn businesses that are offering a variety of deals.

The offers include £10, £15, £20 or £25 deals. To redeem the deal, you have to download the voucher for the corresponding restaurant from the Sunderland BID website.

The event is organised by Sunderland’s BIDs, made up of City Centre BID and the Seafront BID, and both areas are represented across the week.

Roberta Redecke, marketing and events manager at Sunderland’s BIDs, said the variety of food on offer this time round is exceptional.

“It’s an incredible coup for us to work with SAFC and benefit from their collaboration with a chef of the calibre of Tommy Banks,” she said.

“To launch Sunderland Restaurant Week with this amazing opportunity is very exciting and we imagine it will be a sellout.”

Roberta added that this would be the first Sunderland Restaurant Week for the Seafront BID.

“Having both the City Centre BID and the Seafront BID means we have an incredible variety of places for people to choose from,” she said.

“Sunderland’s food and drink scene continues to go from strength to strength and we look forward to everyone enjoying some memorable meals.”