When it comes to enjoying coffee, Brits are extremely particular about how they take it (39%), with one in five (19%) refusing a coffee before because of how it was made.

In fact, according to new research, Brits are specific about the temperature (39%), type of coffee (36%) or milk (33%), and even the cup it’s served in (31%). It’s no surprise that one in 10 (9%) would actually refer to themselves as a coffee snob when 17% go as far as fussing over the type of bean.

However, not all Brits want to be as serious about coffee. In fact, nearly a third (31%) stated that they wish coffee culture would ‘loosen up’ and be less serious. With two in five (38%) wanting to be more playful with their coffee habits.

OREO has appointed William Hanson as ‘Creative Director’ to help launch a playful twist to its original cookie.

Understanding the importance of enjoying coffee in the right way, OREO has appointed William Hanson, renowned etiquette expert and the most particular man in town, as the ‘Creative Director’ for the launch of the new OREO Vanilla Latte Flavour cookies.

Launched with a coffee-inspired photoshoot, William brought his attention to detail and sophisticated style on set to create the perfect blend of smooth and chic imagery. Whipping the team into shape, William can be seen in the behind-the-scenes content carefully calculating the correct ratio of OREO cookie crumbs, measuring the height of the cookie, and instructing the photographer to get the perfect shot of the new limited edition OREO cookie.

However, in a playful twist, we see William light-heartedly breaking all of the etiquette rules and sneaking a pack of the new cookies into his bag as the shoot wrapped. The rest of the nation is also getting playful with their coffee habits by adding syrups (30%), whipped cream on top (26%) and making it iced (20%) — it’s safe to say Brits are looking to be more experimental with coffee (23%), making it the perfect time to inject playfulness into coffee culture with the introduction of the limited edition OREO Vanilla Latte Flavour cookies.

When it comes to flavours, 14% have revealed they want to be one of the first to try a new flavour or popular combination when they become available. It's no surprise that Vanilla (26%) tops the list of favourite flavours to pair with coffee, followed by chocolate (25%) and salted caramel (23%).

William Hanson says: "As a connoisseur, I know how good coffee should be enjoyed - and there’s no difference to enjoying a coffee-inspired cookie. When OREO approached me to help launch the new limited edition OREO Vanilla Latte Flavour, I knew I had to bring the height of sophistication and decorum to the photo shoot. From cookie crumbs to coffee beans, everything had to be paired to perfection. However, I must admit I couldn’t resist breaking some etiquette rules at the end and sneaking a pack - they’re too delicious.”

Becky Latcham, Brand Manager at OREO UK says: “Coffee culture in the UK can often be very serious, with consumers having a preference over everything from the type of milk to the type of bean. As a brand, we wanted to bring a touch of playfulness to the coffee break with our new limited edition OREO Vanilla Latte flavour. With vanilla topping the list of Brits’ favourite coffee flavour pairings, we knew it would delight cookie and coffee fans alike. We can’t wait to hear what you think but it won’t be around forever, so make sure you try this limited edition flavour before it’s gone.”

Crafted with the perfect blend of velvety double crème vanilla and vanilla latte Flavour filling, the OREO Vanilla Latte flavour is available in select supermarkets now, grab a pack whilst you can!