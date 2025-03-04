Boyband members enjoy award winning Tyneside Indian restaurant before gig

A boyband performing at the Glasshouse in Gateshead got in the mood for their gig with a trip to a hugely popular Tyneside Indian.

Excitement was in the air at Raval last night as music stars Keith Duffy and Brian McFadden stunned diners with a surprise visit ahead of their sold-out show at The Glasshouse.

The duo were in the North East as part of their BoyzLife tour which included a night at the Gateshead venue, which used to be named The Sage. The UK and Ireland leg of the tour came to an end on Monday evening.

Members of Boyzlife ate at Raval in Gateshead ahead of their Glasshosue show. | Raval

The duo, best known for their time in Boyzone and Westlife, stopped by the nearby Raval Indian Brasserie for a pre-show meal before taking the stage. Fans dining at the award-winning restaurant were left in awe as the stars mingled with guests, posed for photos, and soaked up the lively pre-show atmosphere.

The restaurant is considered to be one of the best eateries on Tyneside and has won multiple awards including being names the best Indian restaurant in the UK by the British Indian Good Food Guide in 2024.

It was also named winner of Best Fine-Dining Indian Restaurant Outside London award at the Asian Curry Awards 2024.

Speaking about the special evening, Raval’s General Manager, Nas Islam, said:"It was a privilege to host Keith and Brian ahead of their big night.

“They were fantastic with our guests, creating a real buzz in the restaurant. It’s always exciting to welcome high-profile visitors, and this just reinforces Raval’s reputation as a place where stars choose to dine."