A well-known neighbourhood pub will be pulling pints with a new look.

The Crown in Hedworth Lane, Boldon Colliery, is set to reopen on Wednesday, October 30 following an investment of £190,000.

The pub is part of Proper Pubs, the wet-led operator division of Admiral Taverns, which has more than 200 pubs across England, Scotland and Wales.

Well-known face Bev Wareham will be back behind the bar, having done stints at the local pub for the past 20 years - and this time she will be at the helm.

The pub has undergone a full refurbishment to refresh the look, including updating the flooring, new furniture, fixtures, fittings and lighting to give the pub a brighter, more modern atmosphere.

In addition, The Crown will feature a new audio system along with five flat screen televisions complete with Sky Sports, TNT Sports and horse racing channels.

Outside, the beer garden will be given a significant update to create a welcoming space for customers to enjoy all year round.

To celebrate the reopening, the pub will be hosting a live performance from local glam rock legend, Micky Glamz, from 6pm on Wednesday, October 30.

The entertainment will continue throughout the weekend with karaoke scheduled on Friday, November 1 from 7pm.

There’s also a range of drinks offers, including Wine Wednesday, where customers can get £2 off a bottle, Fizz Friday, offering customers a bottle of fizz for £10, along with cocktails, bottle and shot deals throughout the week.

Bev, operator of The Crown, said: “The pub is looking brilliant already and it’s been a joy to watch how quickly it has transformed.

“I am very much looking forward to welcoming back customers to show off the The Crown Colliery’s new look and everything it has to offer.

“Going forward, we hope to support the local community in any way we can and will be starting off by collecting food for a local food bank and fundraising to have a lifesaving defibrillator installed.”

There will also be a schedule of entertainment including regular karaoke, live music and quiz nights, as well as hosting both pool and darts teams.

Bev also hopes to introduce frequent fundraising events for causes close to both her, and the community’s, heart with a particular focus on supporting those who have been affected by cancer.

Matthew Gurney, Operations Director for Proper Pubs, said: “It will be great to see The Crown Colliery reopen, and I am incredibly excited to welcome Bev as the operator.

“The pub is looking fantastic and almost ready to welcome back customers – we are just putting those final touches together to ensure everything is ready in time for a fantastic opening night.

“On behalf of the Proper Pubs team, we would like to wish our community hero, Bev, every inch of success for the future in making The Crown Colliery a fantastic hub of the community.”