Bid lodged to keep Sunderland's historic Mountain Daisy as a community pub

People living near a Grade II listed pub which recently closed its doors have asked the council to give it extra protections in the planning system to stop it being converted into housing or shops.

The historic Mountain Daisy in Hylton Road | Sunderland Echo

Residents in the Millfield area of the city have submitted a bid for the historic Mountain Daisy pub on Hylton Road to be designated by Sunderland Council as an ‘Asset of Community Value’.

This would give additional protections if a planning application was submitted to try and change the pub into another use, like flats, a takeaway or shops.

The application was handed in by local Lib Dem councillor Steve Donkin.

Councillor Steve Donkin (Lib Dem, Sunderland City Council) outside The Mountain Daisy pub | Submitted

Standing proud on Hylton Road since 1901, the Mountain Daisy has a Grade II listing with English Heritage and also has a three star heritage pubs grading from CAMRA.

The pub’s buffet bar area retails original floor to ceiling ceramic tiling and bar from the Edwardian era and is deemed to be of national historical importance.

The tiles depict local North East scenes | Sunderland Echo

The tiles, by Craven Dunnill & Co, depict scenes such as Marsden Rock, Cragside and Durham Cathedral, and are regarded as one of the finest examples of their kind.

Councillor Steve Donkin also raised the campaign to save the Mountain Daisy at a recent meeting of all 75 city councillors, where Sunderland Council confirmed that ‘any works to the building without listed building consent would be a criminal offence’.

Speaking after handing in the bid to list the Mountain Daisy as an Asset of Community Value, Lib Dem councillor Steve Donkin said:“Local people in Millfield have been clear that this nationally important building needs to be kept as a pub and a vital part of our social fabric – and not converted into another use against the wishes of the community.

The snug is nationally recognised | Sunderland Echo

“It is encouraging to see so many local people willing to sign-up to have the pub listed as an Asset of Community Value. I hope the Council will quickly agree the bid to give the Mountain Daisy an extra layer if protection in the planning system.

“It is also encouraging that Sunderland Council have responded to our requests to keep an eye on the Mountain Daisy to make sure there aren’t any unlawful attempts to change it from a pub into another use – or any offences relating to changing the nationally important historic interiors without listed building consent.”