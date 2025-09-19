10 of the finest fish and chip spots across the North East - according to diners

Holly Allton
By Holly Allton

Food and drink writer

Published 19th Sep 2025, 14:19 BST

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

These are the places to visit for a chippy 😍

Fish and chips is one of Britain’s most popular and traditional dishes.

Across the North East there are plenty of different establishments serving up delicious fish and chips, as well as other chippy meals.

Here are 10 of the most popular fish and chip shops across the North East, according to diners. Each of these chippies scores highly on Tripadvisor and is well-loved by locals.

Carlo’s in Alnwick has a 4.5* rating from 722 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Fantastic fish and chips followed by absolutely delicious gelato and sorbet! Highly recommend you visit this great restaurant.”

Neptune Fish Restaurant in Seahouses has a 3.9* rating from 2,330 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Great vegan choices! Loved the big chips, proper chip shop chips. Was busy but they ran a slick operation, we were seated quickly and it was quick service. My family liked their battered cod and smoked haddock fishcakes. Great location too.”

Dhillons Fish Inn in Hebburn has a 4.3* rating from 87 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Excellent quality fish and chips. Fish is cooked to order. Chips served in large portions. Very good prices.”

Fisherman’s Bay in Whitley Bay has a 4.6* rating from 634 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Excellent food, always hot and crispy. Great vegetarian options including vegan fish and battered sausage as well as battered halloumi and mushy pea fritters. Curry sauce is always especially good.”

