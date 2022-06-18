Best British chocolate bars as part of Word Chocolate Day

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As a nation of chocolate lovers and with so much variety out there we thought we’d take a look at the best British chocolate bars to celebrate World Chocolate Day taking place on July, 7. In no particular here’s what we think are the best of British chocolate.

It goes without saying when people think of British chocolate they immediately think of Cadbury’s dairy milk as the chocolate bar has been around for over 100 years.

Galaxy

One of Cadbury’s main competitors is Galaxy and is there any wonder when this smooth and creamy chocolate melts int your mouth.

Mars Bar

This chocolate bar is a popular choice as it consists of the perfect amount of chocolate, caramel and nougat layered together. Scotland decided to take it one step further and deep fry the chocolate bar.

Yorkie

Having been around for almost 100 years the chocolate bar was originally name ‘York bar’ and even after all these years the chunky solid milk chocolate bar is still a go to for chocolate lovers.

Milky Bar

By far the most popular choice when it comes to white chocolate. The creamy chocolate bar is loved by babies to golden oldies.

Aero

When Aero chocolate was invented the sales went through the roof and even today many people still opt for the bubbly chocolate which comes in a range of flavours.

Toffee Crisp

This chocolate bar is so underrated, the mixtures of crispiness and chocolate covering makes it a perfect sweet treat to indulge in.

Starbar

This British classic is becoming harder to find in shops but its a staple chocolate bar for fans of peanuts.

Crunchie

There’s no denying Cadbury’s make some great chocolate which is proven with a Crunchie with its delicious honeycomb toffee sugar centre.

Fry’s Turkish Delight

The’s clue’s in the name of what this one contains and it’s one of those chocolate bars you either love or hate but over the years has proved popular with Brits.

Twirl/Flake

Both similar in flavour but the texture slightly differs. Flakes live up to their name but are perfect in a Mr. Whippy whilst Twirls are a perfect mess-free chocolate bar.