Ashbrooke Sports Club looking for food operator as part of major investment

Fancy running a restaurant with one of the best views in the city?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There’s a wave of improvements totalling £500,000 taking place at Ashbrooke Sports Club which has a long history in the city dating back to 1887 - and was even once home to SAFC.

The cafe and restaurant space most recently operated as Willow Tree | Sunderland Echo

The registered charity still has a broad sporting offering today, hosting football, rugby, squash, bowls, table tennis and cricket clubs, as well as being used by local schools, fitness clubs, holiday sports clubs and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But it’s also entering a new chapter with its wider hospitality offering, its bars undergoing their biggest makeovers for years - including the toilets which were much in need of renovations.

As part of the team’s drive to get more people through the doors of the historic site, they’re looking for a hospitality operator to take on the cafe / restaurant unit.

Over the years, the space has housed the likes of Diego’s, Vista coffee shop and Willow Tree and Ashbrooke has just invested in a new kitchen to make it more attractive to prospective tenants.

There’s also the bonus of the panoramic windows overlooking the green.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bar manager Will Ibbitson | Sunderland Echo

Will Ibbitson, bar manager, said: “We’ve expanded the size of the kitchen which we hope will appeal to a restaurant.

“We’ve had a few food pop ups over the summer here and they’ve sold out every time, there really is a demand for a food offering at the site.

“We’re open to any ideas, but we’re looking for someone established who wants to make the space their own who can help attract people down here.

“The space has great views and there’s actually not many restaurants in Ashbrooke so it would help put us at the heart of the community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The bars have been renovated as part of ongoing improvements | Sunderland Echo

The club, which is run by a new board of trustees who took over in 2023, still has a membership of around 500, but the team is really hoping to get the word out there that they are open to all.

Will says the new look bars are helping to bring people back and they’ve had a great response.

“We’ve definitely noticed more people coming in, as well as locals from the surrounding area who are coming back after not being for a few years,” he said. “People like the new look, but one of the big things has also been being able to improve the beer offering.

“We were tied to a brewery before, but can now offer a wider selection of brands on draft like Tiny Rebel, Cruzcampo, Amstel and Staropramen amongst others - and we’ve kept the pricing fair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are a lot of people out there who still think we are a members only venue - but anyone can come in, we’re open to all and we want everyone to enjoy the bars.”

Anyone interested in enquiring about the space can email [email protected] or contact them via their social media pages.