Glenlivet and Paddy whiskies offer a great saving in the Amazon Prime event

Resident whisky aficionado Marc Reeves has spotted an amazing deal for Amazon’s Big Deal Days

I’m a massive whisky fan but I’m also a skinflint, so I love it when I can justify a purchase by buying something else with the saving, which is exactly what I’ve done with this little DIY bundle.

The nice people at Amazon sent consumer journalists a mountain of stats this morning telling us what their Prime Day best sellers were, and I was pleased to see the Glenlivet Founder’s Reserve taking the top slot in all their whisky bargains.

Glenlivet Founder's Reserve | Amazon

Pleased - firstly - by any saving on this very good single malt that is matured in American oak, giving it a seductive, creamy sweetness that gets me every time. Pleased, secondly, by the £22.99 price tag - a £16 saving off list price that I should of course keep aside for a rainy day, but instead I’m going to splash out on a bottle of Paddy, a guilty pleasure of an Irish whiskey that I’ve harboured for years.

The Paddy is available in the Prime Day event for just £15.99 - a massive 24% saving.

So for the price of one - very good - bottle, I get two great brands, a tasting session to look forward to, and a smug feeling that is not, frankly, very becoming for a man of my age.

If you’re looking for more whisky recommendations, here are a few others I’ve spotted:

Remember - enjoy these great whiskies sensibly.