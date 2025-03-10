The city has a thriving hospitality scene and, whilst many are fantastic independent watering holes, there are a number of chains that have made corners of the region their own.
The chain, headed up by the ever polarising Tim Martin, now boasts around 800 pubs and a handful are in the North East and surrounding areas.
However, you do sometimes get what you pay for, and some reviews of Newcastle’s Wetherspoons can vary in quality.
These are every wetherspoons on Tyne and Wear ranked by Google reviews.
1. The Quayside
The Quayside Wetherspoons in Newcastle has a 4.3 rating from 7,236 reviews. | Google
2. The Wouldhave
The Wouldhave in South Shields is named after the inventor William Wouldhave. These days the pub has a 4.3 rating from 2,019 reviews. | Google Maps
3. The Wild Boar
Taking its name from the animal which featured on the Gilpin family coat of arms, and still appears on the A609 signs welcoming visitors to Houghton today, The Wild Boar has a 4.2 rating from 1,209 reviews. | NW
4. The Mile Castle
Newacastle's largrst Wetherspoons is set out over three floors. It has a 4.1 rating from 7,356 reviews. | Google Streetview