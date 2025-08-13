Aldi’s Limoncello wins big at global awards, beating bottles three times the price
Judges praised the citrus liqueur’s ‘delightful lemon aroma,’ topped with a ‘spicy elegance’ usually reserved for premium Italian exports.
Delivering top-tier flavour at a fraction of the cost, Aldi’s Limonici triumphed over more expensive rivals including Santa Maria Limoncello Original and Don Pasquale Limoncello, offering shoppers savings of up to 70%.
ALDI LIMONICI LIMONCELLO
£8.69, 50CL
SANTA MARIA LIMONCELLO ORIGINALE
£28.95, 50CL
SAVING: £20.26 (70%)
For those craving convenience without sacrificing flavour, Aldi also offers a ready-to-drink Limoncello Spritz (£4.49, 75cl) – a sunshine-in-a-glass sip that transports you straight to the Amalfi Coast.
Whether sipping a neat Limoncello over ice or enjoying a zesty spritz, Aldi’s summer tipples pair beautifully with the supermarket’s Italian-inspired seasonal food range, which returned to stores from 7th August.
Shoppers can look forward to delights such as:
Filled Gnocchi or Tomato & Mozzarella Gnocchi (£1.69, 400g) – An aromatic burst of basil, cheese and pine nuts, wrapped in a soft golden shell, while the Tomato & Mozzarella Gnocchi offers creamy, herby indulgence with every bite
Italian Tear & Share Bread (£1.79, 260g) – Perfect for dipping and sharing with family and friends
Italian Hot Sauce (£1.19, 155g) – A sweet pepper aroma with punchy chilli heat
Specially Selected Parma Ham (£1.79, 80g) – Dry-aged for 14 months with a rich, savoury depth
Specially Selected Spinach & Ricotta Ravioli (£2.65, 250g) – Fresh pasta parcels with a creamy buffalo milk ricotta cheese and spinach filling
Specially Selected Lemon Pesto (£1.75, 190g) - A delicious, refreshing pesto with a citrus twist
Specially Selected Pistachio Pesto (£1.75, 190g) – Italian Pesto made with basil, pistachio and almonds
Specially Selected Pistachio Tiramisu (£2.49, 2 pack) – Luxury and creamy pistachio mousse, layered with coffee-soaked sponge biscuits and topped with a roasted pistachio sprinkle
Specially Selected Chocolate & Hazelnut Tiramisu (£2.49, 2 pack) – Indulgent chocolate and hazelnut mousse with coffee-soaked sponge biscuits and a chocolate and hazelnut sprinkle
Aldi’s award-winning Limonici Limoncello and Limoncello Spritz are available in stores now.