Aldi has launched a full Valentine’s Day range, which includes a premium selection of food and drinks.
The new range includes a selection of starters, mains, sides, desserts and alcoholic beverages, all at affordable prices. Mains include pizzas, steaks, seafood, pasta and much more.
The range also includes meal deals, with the cheapest starting from only £5.97 for two people.
Aldi’s Valentine’s Day range will be available in stores from Monday February 10.
Here is the full list of every item included in Aldi’s Valentine’s Day range.
Starters
- Specially Selected Wild Mushroom/Tomato & Basil Arancini (£2.49,180g)
- Specially Selected Double Bubble Tempura Prawns with Sriracha Dip (£2.49, 190g)
- NEW Specially Selected Tempura Prawns with Sweet Chilli Dip (£2.49, 190g)
- NEW Hoisin Duck/ Sweet & Sour Bao Buns (£2.49, 172g)
- Specially Selected King Prawn & Scallop Thermidor Gratins (£3.99, 240g)
- NEW Specially Selected Veuve Monsigny Champagne & Barber’s Vintage Cheddar Bake (£3.49, 150g)
- Specially Selected Red Pepper Swirls Sharing Bread with Camembert (£3.99, 350g)
Mains
- Specially Selected Heart Shaped Pizza - Spicy Pepperoni / Semi-dried Tomatoes & Mozzarella (£2.99, 375g/390g)
- Specially Selected Heart Shaped Pasta with Lobster (£2.99, 250g)
- Specially Selected Gastro Galettes - Roasted Med Veg (£2.99, 200g)
- NEW Valentine’s Breaded Cheese Hearts & Berry Compote (£2.49, 222g)
- Specially Selected Nduja Style, Bacon Wrapped Chicken Breast with Sunblush Tomatoes (£2.99, 375g)
- Specially Selected Heart Shaped Pasta - Lobster / Truffle & Parmigiano Reggiano (£2.99, 250g)
- NEW Specially Selected Duck Breast with Plum & Hoisin Sauce (£2.99, 320g)
- Specially Selected Heart Shaped Pizza - Spicy Pepperoni / Semi-dried Tomatoes & Mozzarella (£2.99, 375g/390g)
- Specially Selected Seabass Fillets with Asian Inspired Butter (£2.99, 215g)
- Specially Selected Gastro Galettes - Mushroom & Truffle / Roasted Med Veg (£2.99, 200g)
- Specially Selected Gastro Wagyu Pies - Caramelised Onion / Wild Garlic (£3.99, 100g)
- Specially Selected Wagyu Burger Box (£5.99, 510g)
- Specially Selected Wagyu Lasagne (£6.99, 700g)
- Specially Selected Gastro Twin Pack Sirloin/Ribeye with Pink Peppercorn Butter (£9.79, 400g/380g)
- Specially Selected Thick Cut Sharing Rump with Truffle & Black Pepper Butter and Garlic and Herb Crumb (£9.99, 700g)
- Specially Selected Salt and Pepper Crusted Wagyu Picanha (£11.87 per 475g - average price and weight)
- Specially Selected Lamb Rump with Mint and Rosemary Rub and Spiced Damson Glaze (12.34, 650g - average price and weight)
Sides
- Valentine’s Day Mini Heart Shaped Garlic Bread (£1.49, 145g) (as a side or starter)
- Novelty Love Nuggets with Date Ketchup (£2.49, 350g)
- Valentine’s Day Mini Heart Shaped Garlic Bread (£1.49, 145g)
- Specially Selected Spiced Wedges with Pink Aioli (£1.49, 400g)
- Specially Selected Veg Medley with Truffle Butter (£1.49, 225g)
- NEW Specially Selected Truffle & Parmesan Mash (£1.49, 400g)
- NEW Specially Selected Cheddar Mash (£1.49, 400g)
- Specially Selected Gastro Wagyu Triple Cooked Chips (£1.49, 400g)
- NEW Specially Selected Chantenay Carrots with Sticky Maple Glaze (£2.29, 330g)
- NEW Specially Selected Truffle & Parmesan Fries (£2.69, 300g)
- NEW Specially Selected Truffle Mac & Cheese/Beef Brisket Mac & Cheese (£2.99, 400g)
Desserts
- Pink Mini Heart Pancakes (£1.49, 250g)
- Specially Selected Cheesecake Slices (£1.99, 180g)
- Specially Selected Vegan Caramelised Biscuit Heart Sponge Pudding (£1.99, 250g)
- NEW Pink Mini Heart Pancakes (£1.49, 250g)
- NEW Specially Selected Vegan Caramelised Biscuit Heart Sponge Pudding (£1.99, 250g)
- Tear and Share Cookie with Milk Chocolate Dip (£1.99, 215g)
- NEW Specially Selected Cheesecake Slices (£1.99, 180g)
- Specially Selected Duo Large Raspberry and Vanilla Macarons (£3.99, 200g)
- Specially Selected Heart to Hearts (£4.99, 200g)
Aldi’s Valentine’s Day range is available in stores from February 10. For more information, visit Aldi’s website.