An ice cream brand has been recalled from Aldi 😮

Aldi is recalling Gianni’s Cheeky Monkey Ice Cream

The affected product contains wheat (gluten), which is not declared on the label

The batch affected is 500ml with a use by date of August 14 2027

A brand of ice cream has been urgently recalled by Aldi over a safety risk, with customers urged to return it to stores.

Aldi is recalling its Gianni’s Cheeky Monkey Ice Cream due to it containing wheat (gluten), which is not declared on the ingredients list on the label.

As the product does not mention that it contains wheat on the label, the product poses a possible health risk to anyone with an allergy, coeliac disease or intolerance to wheat.

The affected batch is a 500ml sized tub, with a use by date of August 14 2027.

Aldi ice cream urgently recalled over safety risk | Food Standards Agency

Aldi has taken action by recalling the product, and has also issued a point-of-sale notice, which explains why the product is being recalled and the steps to take if customers have bought the product.

The company says: “Our supplier is recalling Cheeky Monkey Ice Cream because it contains the allergen wheat (gluten) which is not listed on the packaging.

“Customers are asked to return this product to their nearest store, where a full refund will be given.

“We apologise that this product did not meet our normal high standards and thank you for your co-operation.”

For more information, please visit the Food Standards Agency website .