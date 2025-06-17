A new bombshell has entered the Love Island villa.

A new supersized Love Island water bottle has landed as the latest series of the hit ITV2 and ITVX show returns to screens on Monday, marking a decade of unforgettable drama and sun-soaked romance.

(This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.)

A big birthday calls for a big makeover. With Love Island celebrating its 10th anniversary, fans can now get their hands on a revamped version of the iconic personalised water bottle – now bigger and better than ever.

Upgraded from 500ml to 750ml, this new bombshell is the perfect match for the thirstiest of fans, whether out and about, lounging by the pool or following along with the Island antics from home.

Not only is it bigger, but you can also now customise the bottle with brand-new accessories so that it’s just your type, on paper. Functional and stylish, there’s the option of three new silicone sleeves in pink, blue, or orange, each complemented by a signature Love Island heart charm. She’s an absolute sort.

Since it first hit screens in 2015, the Love Island water bottle has been a staple of the reality TV sensation. Bringing a special piece of the Villa to viewers at home, fans can once again personalise their bottle with their name just like on the show. The perfect companion as we gear up for a whole new series of juicy tea to unfold.

Mike Spencer-Hayter, the show’s Creative Director at Lifted Entertainment, part of ITV Studios said: “Over the years, the Love Island water bottle has become a standalone icon of the show, loved by both contestants and viewers alike.

“With this new supersized version, we wanted to give fans something that feels even more premium, playful, and personal to really celebrate the show’s 10th anniversary. It’s the perfect way to stay refreshed while watching the romance and recouplings unfold over the summer, and bring a piece of the Villa straight to the fans at home.”

The new Official Love Island Water Bottle (750ml) will be available to buy from 4th June at loveislandshop.co.uk

Official Love Island Water Bottle (750ml): £28.00

Love Island Water Bottle Silicone Sleeve & Charm: £8.00

Love Island returns to screens from Monday 9th June at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.