The team at Sunderland City Council regularly give businesses, shops and premises food hygiene ratings following assessments. These are the new ratings for Wearside businesses which were awarded new star ratings across the last 10 days

Ratings range from zero to five stars, with zero meaning urgent improvement is required, one-star meaning major improvement is necessary, two-stars indicating some improvement is necessary, three meaning hygiene standards are generally satisfactory while four means hygiene standards are good and five means standards are very good.

All information is correct at he time of writing according to the Food Standards Agency.

1 . House Of Zen on Whitburn Road, Sunderland was given a four-out-of-five food hygiene rating after assessment on July 22 House Of Zen on Whitburn Road, Sunderland was given a four-out-of-five food hygiene rating after assessment on July 22 | Google Photo Sales

2 . Spice Corner A Sunderland takeaway has been handed a new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating. Spice Corner, a takeaway at 10 Hylton Road, Sunderland was given the minimum score after assessment on July 17, the Food Standards Agency's website shows. It means that of Sunderland's 303 takeaways with ratings, 210 (69%) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings. | Google Photo Sales

3 . Star tandoori Star Tandoori, at 4 Victoria Place, Concord, Washington was handed a two-out-of-five rating after assessment on July 16. | Google Photo Sales