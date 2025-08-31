9 of the latest food hygiene ratings from across Sunderland, including one business which got a 0

Jason Button
By Jason Button

Search and Trends Writer

Published 31st Aug 2025, 19:16 BST
Updated 31st Aug 2025, 19:21 BST

These are all the latest food hygiene ratings from across Sunderland.

The team at Sunderland City Council regularly give businesses, shops and premises food hygiene ratings following assessments. These are the new ratings for Wearside businesses which were awarded new star ratings across the last 10 days

Visit our newsletter page today and sign up for a great range of free emails featuring the city’s biggest news and sport headlines

Ratings range from zero to five stars, with zero meaning urgent improvement is required, one-star meaning major improvement is necessary, two-stars indicating some improvement is necessary, three meaning hygiene standards are generally satisfactory while four means hygiene standards are good and five means standards are very good.

All information is correct at he time of writing according to the Food Standards Agency.

House Of Zen on Whitburn Road, Sunderland was given a four-out-of-five food hygiene rating after assessment on July 22

1. House Of Zen on Whitburn Road, Sunderland was given a four-out-of-five food hygiene rating after assessment on July 22

House Of Zen on Whitburn Road, Sunderland was given a four-out-of-five food hygiene rating after assessment on July 22 | Google

Photo Sales
A Sunderland takeaway has been handed a new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating. Spice Corner, a takeaway at 10 Hylton Road, Sunderland was given the minimum score after assessment on July 17, the Food Standards Agency's website shows. It means that of Sunderland's 303 takeaways with ratings, 210 (69%) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.

2. Spice Corner

A Sunderland takeaway has been handed a new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating. Spice Corner, a takeaway at 10 Hylton Road, Sunderland was given the minimum score after assessment on July 17, the Food Standards Agency's website shows. It means that of Sunderland's 303 takeaways with ratings, 210 (69%) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings. | Google

Photo Sales
Star Tandoori, at 4 Victoria Place, Concord, Washington was handed a two-out-of-five rating after assessment on July 16.

3. Star tandoori

Star Tandoori, at 4 Victoria Place, Concord, Washington was handed a two-out-of-five rating after assessment on July 16. | Google

Photo Sales
Thai Thai Kitchen, at 2 Neville Road, Sunderland was also given a score of two on July 16.

4. Thai Thai Kitchen, Pallion

Thai Thai Kitchen, at 2 Neville Road, Sunderland was also given a score of two on July 16. | Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandFood hygiene ratingsSunderland City CouncilFood Standards AgencyWriting
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice