1 . Sea Change, Museum & Winter Gardens

Sea Change is expected to be the next hospitality opening in the city. Work is forging ahead on transforming the cafe site at the Museum and Winter Gardens. The team has already built up a firm following for its vegan and vegetarian food in South Shields and the Wearside cafe will be a sister site. Established in 2019 by AutismAble, Sea Change offers training and employment opportunities for adults with disabilities and learning difficulties. The opening forms part of a major improvements at the venue. More than £600,000 will be invested this year in improving the Winter Gardens alone, with work nearing completion on wider repairs to the roof and masonry of the original Grade II listed 1879 Museum & Winter Gardens. | Submitted