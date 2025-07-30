9 fiery photos as Yuvraaj celebrates 10 years of dishing up curries in Sunderland

By Katy Wheeler

Lifestyle Editor

Published 30th Jul 2025, 12:19 BST
Updated 30th Jul 2025, 12:22 BST

From fire eaters to fiery foods, Yuvraaj recently marked its 10th anniversary in the city with a garden party.

A marquee and a host of performers took over the space in Douro Terrace, Ashbrooke, to mark the milestone - here’s some highlights:

A host of performers entertained the crowds.

1. Dancing the night away

A host of performers entertained the crowds. | Submitted

Photo Sales
The restaurant celebrated the milestone in style.

2. Turning up the heat

The restaurant celebrated the milestone in style. | Submitted

Photo Sales
The land in front of the restaurant was transformed with a marquee.

3. Garden gathering

The land in front of the restaurant was transformed with a marquee. | Submitted

Photo Sales
To celebrate the restaurant's 10-year anniversary they're giving people 20% off their food bill fo 10 days, starting on Saturday, 26th July. Check with the restaurant for Ts & Cs.

4. Anniversary discount

To celebrate the restaurant's 10-year anniversary they're giving people 20% off their food bill fo 10 days, starting on Saturday, 26th July. Check with the restaurant for Ts & Cs. | Submitted

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Sunderland
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice