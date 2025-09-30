9 fantastic photos as food festival has bumper year on the banks of the Wear

Thousands of people headed to the event at the Riverside Stadium in Chester-le-Street for a host of food traders, stalls and live entertainment. Here’s some highlights:
1. Blooming great
The popular two-day food, drink, and music festival returned to Banks Homes Riverside - the home of Durham Cricket - on Saturday 27th and Sunday 28th September. | Digital Williams
2. Bumper crowds
Organisers confirmed that attendance figures surpassed all previous years, with crowds enjoying everything from street food and artisan produce to live music and family-friendly entertainment. Many vendors reported selling out of stock before the festival closed on Sunday evening.
| Digital Williams
3. Community event
Durham Cricket, which organises the event said this year was ‘truly special’. Ythan Sale, Head of Events at Durham Cricket, said: “Chester-le-EATS 2025 has been nothing short of phenomenal. We had more visitors than ever before, incredible support from the community, and so many of our fantastic traders sold out of stock – which just shows how much demand there was. The atmosphere across the weekend was buzzing, and we’re proud to say this year has been our biggest and best yet.”
| Digital Williams
4. Ready to rock
Highlights of the festival included roaming street artists such as The Flower Pot Men and Dinner Ladies, The Rock Choir and a full-line up of regional singers, bands and acoustic performers. | Digital Williams