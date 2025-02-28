8 great independent pizza places to check out in Sunderland

1 . Wild Fire, Deptford

Arguably the best place for pizza in the city, and one of the best restaurants full stop, is Wild Fire in Hanover Place, Deptford. Watch you pizzas being hand-stretched and spun in the open plan pizza kitchen. Make sure to check out the inventive sides, too, which are a culinary triumph in themselves. Wild Fire is open for sit in, and for collection outside of peak times, Wednesdays to Sundays. | Sunderland Echo