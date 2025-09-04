8 great deals to tuck into for Sunderland Restaurant Week

The latest installment of the popular week is running until Sunday, September 14, with a host of new cafes and restaurants joining the initiative.

Among the dozens of venues taking part are new additions such as The 3 Stories in High Street West and 21 Social pizza restaurant in John Street.

The new additions join some Sunderland favourites such as Angelo’s, Asiana, Babaji, ENFES, Mexico 70, Koji, The Botanist, Ivy House, Keel Tavern, My Delhi, Port of Call and Rumour Has It who have all signed up again.

And, on the seafront, 1852 Café and Bistro at the Roker Hotel, Seafood and Steak at STACK Seaburn, NORTH, Goa, The Grand Hotel and Six Pier Point are just some of the Roker and Seaburn businesses that are offering a variety of deals.

The offers include £10, £15, £20 or £25 deals. To redeem the deal, you have to download the voucher for the corresponding restaurant from the Sunderland BID website.

There’s dozens from which to choose, but we’ve rounded up our pick of the bunch.

1 . Blacks Corner, Tram Shelter, Seaburn With the new Seafront Bid joining Restaurant Week, there's a wave of Roker and Seaburn venues running offers, many for the first time. At Blacks Corner at the Tram Shelter you can pick up three small plates for £25 or a British cheeseboard and a glass of wine for £25.

2 . NOBODY, Ship Isis For some of the best burgers and chicken around, head to NOBODY at Ship Isis pub. They have a £10 Offer: Any Burger (Includes Veggie & JFC), Fries & 1 Dip. A £15 Offer: Combo 1 – Duel Burger or JFC Burger, 2 x JFC Strips, Fries & 1 Dip. A £20 Offer: Combo 2 – Duel Burger or JFC Burger, 3 x JFC Strips, Fries, 1 Dip & 1 x Cookie and a £25 Offer: Sharer Combo – 2 x Any Burgers (Includes Veggie & JFC), 2 x Fries, 3 x JFC Strips, 2 x Dips.

3 . North, Seaburn For Good Food Guide recommended food, head to North in Seaburn who are joining Sunderland Restaurant Week for the first time. They have a £15 daytime offer: a standard brunch meal (not including add-ons) & a coffee or soft drink and a £25 evening offer for 3 small plates each from the evening menu.

4 . Seafood & Steak Co at Stack Seaburn One of the few seafood restaurants in the city, Seafood & Steak Co at Stack Seaburn has a trio of offers that are a real catch. Enjoy three small plates for £15, two courses for £20 or three courses for £25.