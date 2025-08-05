7 top places to check out for seafood in Sunderland and South Tyneside

On National Oyster Day, we’ve rounded up some great ‘plaices’ in the area serving oysters and more.
1. North, Seaburn
Recently named as one of the top 100 local restaurants in the country by the Good Food Guide, North has proved an excellent addition to the city's culinary scene after transforming the old storage shelter at the far end of Seaburn prom. Expect options like crab eggs benedict, oysters, sea bream ceviche, seafood plates and much more. | Sunderland Echo
2. Seafood & Steak Co, STACK Seaburn
The owners of Seafood & Steak Co have managed to create a stylish restaurant within the shipping containers at the front of STACK Seaburn. It has much more of a fine dining restaurant feel to the other STACK traders. Expect a great range of seafood and steaks, as the name would suggest, as well as other a la carte options and Sunday lunch. | Sunderland Echo
3. Latimer's Seafood, Whitburn
A real institution on the Coast Road, Latimer's are one of the best places around for fresh seafood, whether it's from their deli or at their sit-in cafe. The sit-in side is open for breakfasts, lunches and afternoon teas. There's also outdoor seating and on site customer parking. | Sunderland Echo
4. Tarantino's North Bridge Street, Sunderland
For really imaginative seafood like seafood afternoon teas, seafood boils, seafood platters and more head to Tarantino's in North Bridge Street. It's great value for the portion size and they even have the option of donning crab hats and claws and crab bibs. | Sunderland Echo
