24 Sunderland city centre beer gardens ideal for drinks in the sunshine

If you’re fancying some drinks in the sunshine, we’ve rounded up some Sunderland city centre beer gardens to check out.
1. The Botanist, Keel Square
The Botanist has bloomed since opening in Keel Square with a large beer garden complete with parasols and heaters. Although the restaurant menu isn't available in the beer garden, you can order from the bar food section to dine al fresco. | Sunderland Echo
2. The Engine Room, The Fire Station
The beer garden at The Engine Room at The Fire Station has proved a popular spot on match days, as well as for its pop-up food events. The venue also has a beer garden at the rear, The Parade Ground, which is for events or private hire. | Sunderland Echo
3. The Canny Lad, Green Terrace
The former Fitzy's in Green Terrace became The Canny Lad this year, a new Irish bar for the city - under the same owners and staff. As well as a major new look inside, including a new games room, there's a new look beer garden at the back of the pub. | Sunderland Echo
4. Keel Tavern, Keel Square
Keel Square really comes into its own in the warm weather and the beer garden at Keel Tavern is a great spot to take it all in. | Sunderland Echo
