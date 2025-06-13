24 Sunderland city centre beer gardens ideal for drinks in the sunshine

By Katy Wheeler

Lifestyle Editor

Published 13th Jun 2025, 11:31 BST
Updated 13th Jun 2025, 11:34 BST

We’ve not had much sunshine so far this spring, but with summer starting on June 21 brighter weather is round the corner.

If you’re fancying some drinks in the sunshine, we’ve rounded up some Sunderland city centre beer gardens to check out.

The Botanist has bloomed since opening in Keel Square with a large beer garden complete with parasols and heaters. Although the restaurant menu isn't available in the beer garden, you can order from the bar food section to dine al fresco.

1. The Botanist, Keel Square

The beer garden at The Engine Room at The Fire Station has proved a popular spot on match days, as well as for its pop-up food events. The venue also has a beer garden at the rear, The Parade Ground, which is for events or private hire.

2. The Engine Room, The Fire Station

The former Fitzy's in Green Terrace became The Canny Lad this year, a new Irish bar for the city - under the same owners and staff. As well as a major new look inside, including a new games room, there's a new look beer garden at the back of the pub.

3. The Canny Lad, Green Terrace

Keel Square really comes into its own in the warm weather and the beer garden at Keel Tavern is a great spot to take it all in.

4. Keel Tavern, Keel Square

