23 new independent food and drink places to try in Sunderland

From a taste of the Caribbean to historic pubs given new life, here’s some of the new businesses to check out, in no particular order.
1. Waves, Roker
Waves opens in the former Cole deli site in St George's Terrace from October 12, offering speciality coffee, hot chocolates, freshly-made smoothies, pastries, granola, tray bakes and more. | Sunderland Echo
2. My Bombay Bistro
Indian restaurant My Bombay Bistro has opened in the former Chilli Mangoes site in Tavistock Place, which had stood empty for more than a year. Open seven days a week, expect classic Indian dishes with a twist and a fun decor, with neon lights, a life size gorilla and more. | Sunderland Echo
3. Pablo Eggsgobao, Mackie's Corner
After much anticipation, Pablo Eggsgobao has opened in the courtyard at Mackie's Corner serving its signature breakfast bao buns, hash browns, cornflake ice cream, coffees and orange juices - as well as dog treats. | Sunderland Echo
4. B Greek, John Street
The city centre's newest restaurant is dedicated to Greek food. B Greek has opened in John Street and it's already proving a popular addition, serving souvlaki, gyros, baklava and more | Sunderland Echo
