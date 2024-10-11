23 new independent food and drink places to try in Sunderland

By Katy Wheeler

Lifestyle Editor

Published 14th Sep 2024, 05:34 GMT
Updated 11th Oct 2024, 14:54 GMT

As well as investment from large hospitality groups, such as The Botanist, Sunderland has welcomed a wave of new independent food and drink businesses in recent months.

From a taste of the Caribbean to historic pubs given new life, here’s some of the new businesses to check out, in no particular order.

Waves opens in the former Cole deli site in St George's Terrace from October 12, offering speciality coffee, hot chocolates, freshly-made smoothies, pastries, granola, tray bakes and more.

1. Waves, Roker

Indian restaurant My Bombay Bistro has opened in the former Chilli Mangoes site in Tavistock Place, which had stood empty for more than a year. Open seven days a week, expect classic Indian dishes with a twist and a fun decor, with neon lights, a life size gorilla and more.

2. My Bombay Bistro

After much anticipation, Pablo Eggsgobao has opened in the courtyard at Mackie's Corner serving its signature breakfast bao buns, hash browns, cornflake ice cream, coffees and orange juices - as well as dog treats.

3. Pablo Eggsgobao, Mackie's Corner

The city centre's newest restaurant is dedicated to Greek food. B Greek has opened in John Street and it's already proving a popular addition, serving souvlaki, gyros, baklava and more

4. B Greek, John Street

