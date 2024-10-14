21 independent coffee shops to check out in Sunderland city centre

If you’re in Sunderland city centre, here’s some great places to visit, big chains aside.
1. Sonny's at Pop Recs
For one of the best brews in the city - and a great atmosphere to boot - head to Sonny's at Pop Recs at the bottom end of High Street West. Named after late co-founder Dave Harper's son, Sonny's offers great menu options such as Turkish eggs and sandwiches on homemade foccacia and some inventive vegan choices. It's open Monday to Saturday 9am to 3pm. | Sunderland Echo
2. The Sofia, Mackie's Corner
One of the city's newest coffee hot spots is The Sofia, which has proved a great addition to Mackie's Corner. As well a great quality coffee, it has one of the best brunch menus in the city and an excellent wine list. It's open Wednesday to Saturday from 10am to 4pm and Sundays from 10am to 3pm. | Sunderland Echo
3. Grinder, New Durham Road
A stone's throw from the city centre, Grinder relocated to larger premises in New Durham Road last year. It offers one of the best cuppas in the city, with tray bakes, sandwiches and stuffed croissants also available. | Sunderland Echo
4. Otto, Stockton Road
Another city centre gem is Otto on Stockton Road. Expect a great coffee and playlist at this super relaxed coffee shop that's perfect for whiling away a couple of hours. | Sunderland Echo
