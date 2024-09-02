21 classic Sunderland foods and drinks which make the perfect Mackem scran

From guilty pleasures to Michelin-starred recommendations, Sunderland can cater to all tastes.

September is Food and Drink month, a celebration by National World of everything palate-pleasers across the country.

And to help mark the occasion, we’re toasting some of classic dishes, drinks and other delectables loved by Wearsiders.

Some are Sunderland-specific, others are more regional but much-loved in the city, and we’ve included national and international favourites which Wearside does particularly well.

Let us know your favourites, and anything you think we’ve missed.

A jammy shortbread sandwich topped pink icing that is so much more than the sum of its parts. Some suggested they must contain an addictive special ingredient - yet they are little heard of outside Sunderland.

1. Pink slice

1. Pink slice

A jammy shortbread sandwich topped pink icing that is so much more than the sum of its parts. Some suggested they must contain an addictive special ingredient - yet they are little heard of outside Sunderland.

Or “seafood sticks” or whatever it is we’re supposed to call them now. Fishy, rubbery, and containing absolutely no crab (though they are designed to look like a little crabby). They are a guilty pleasure of many a Mackem.

2. Crab sticks

2. Crab sticks

Or "seafood sticks" or whatever it is we're supposed to call them now. Fishy, rubbery, and containing absolutely no crab (though they are designed to look like a little crabby). They are a guilty pleasure of many a Mackem.

The real deal - though some can be a bit squeamish about this seaside classic. It’s basically all the meat from the crab, prepared and presented back in its shell.

3. Dressed crab

3. Dressed crab

The real deal - though some can be a bit squeamish about this seaside classic. It's basically all the meat from the crab, prepared and presented back in its shell.

As a city by the sea, we get some of the most amazing fresh fish brought into the Wear, and we’re lucky to have the traditional Fish Quay Shop, Latimers and others selling the best of the catch right here.

4. Fresh fish

4. Fresh fish

As a city by the sea, we get some of the most amazing fresh fish brought into the Wear, and we're lucky to have the traditional Fish Quay Shop, Latimers and others selling the best of the catch right here.

