20 new bars, restaurants and cafes to check out in Sunderland

1 . Coffee snug at The Chair, Eagle Building, East End

A real hidden gem, the coffee snug has opened down the cobbled alleyway at the Eagle Building (next door to Quayside Exchange) in the East End. It's an extension to The Chair, a hairdressing and cosmetology business already based in the building. Head down for coffee made from Baristocracy beans, filled croissants, cookies, bagels and more. | Sunderland Echo