20 independent coffee shops to check out in Sunderland city centre

By Katy Wheeler

Lifestyle Editor

Published 14th Oct 2024, 14:46 BST
Updated 14th Oct 2024, 15:10 BST

UK Coffee Week is running all this week, October 14-21.

It’s aimed at shining a light on the coffee industry and the people who cultivate it to raise funds for Project Waterfall, which is working to end the water crisis faced by coffee-growing communities worldwide.

To mark the national week, we’ve rounded up 19 independent coffee hot spots to visit in Sunderland city centre.

For one of the best brews in the city - and a great atmosphere to boot - head to Sonny's at Pop Recs at the bottom end of High Street West. Named after late co-founder Dave Harper's son, Sonny's offers great menu options such as Turkish eggs and sandwiches on homemade foccacia and some inventive vegan choices. It's open Monday to Saturday 9am to 3pm.

1. Sonny's at Pop Recs

One of the city's newest coffee hot spots is The Sofia, which has proved a great addition to Mackie's Corner. As well a great quality coffee, it has one of the best brunch menus in the city and an excellent wine list. It's open Wednesday to Saturday from 9am to 4pm and Sundays from 10am to 3pm.

2. The Sofia, Mackie's Corner

Another city centre gem is Otto on Stockton Road. Expect a great coffee and playlist at this super relaxed coffee shop that's perfect for whiling away a couple of hours.

3. Otto, Stockton Road

You're always guaranteed a quality cuppa at Grinder who offer great coffees, as well as teas, tray bakes and more. They're in the process of moving to larger premises next door on New Durham Road where they will be expanding their menu, which will be available for sit in and take away.

4. Grinder, New Durham Road

